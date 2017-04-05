New Jersey Teenager Accepted Into All Eight Ivy League Schools

Applying for colleges is a right of passage and can be extremely stressful for High School seniors. Students fret if they will be accepted into their top choices, and there are plenty who worry if they will be accepted into their safety.

New Jersey teenager Ifeoma White-Thorpe had to be amongst the most stressed as she sent applications to all eight Ivy League schools. You can imagine her relief, and her great shock, though when she was accepted into ALL eight Ivy League schools.

White-Thorpe told CNN she was shaking when she read her eight acceptance letter. “I was like, oh my gosh, oh my gosh, like this might be eight out of eight and I clicked it and it said ‘Congratulations’ and I was like oh my goodness!”

She wants to study biology, and eventually pursue a career in global health, and because all eight schools have great facilities, she decided to apply to them all. She doesn’t know yet where she will end up in the fall, however.

Congrats, Ifeoma!

Via CNN

