Man Risks Jail Time to Save Bear Cub

April 5, 2017 9:47 PM
Filed Under: Bears, Cub, Saved

A photographer was taking a hike through the woods when he stumbled upon a bear.

Corey Hancock was hiking on a scenic trail in Oregon, while only 2 miles in he saw a bear cub lying belly up, motionless barely breathing . Hancock was afraid that the mother was near and would attack. Hancock walked away for a bit keeping his eyes on the cub to see if the mother was around. As it continued to rain, Hancock sprang into action and carried the poor cub 2 miles back to his car. While on the trip to the Turtle Ridge Wildlife Center the bear stopped breathing and Hancock preformed mouth to mouth and resuscitated the cub. Since bringing the cub to the wildlife center the cub is now recovering from dehydration and starvation. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Hancock could have been fined $6,000 or even been sent to jail for a year. But Oregon State Police say that Hancock won’t be punished in any way for saving the bear. Check out some of the pics and Corey’s story below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live