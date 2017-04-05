Man Risks Jail Time to Save Bear Cub

A photographer was taking a hike through the woods when he stumbled upon a bear.

Corey Hancock was hiking on a scenic trail in Oregon, while only 2 miles in he saw a bear cub lying belly up, motionless barely breathing . Hancock was afraid that the mother was near and would attack. Hancock walked away for a bit keeping his eyes on the cub to see if the mother was around. As it continued to rain, Hancock sprang into action and carried the poor cub 2 miles back to his car. While on the trip to the Turtle Ridge Wildlife Center the bear stopped breathing and Hancock preformed mouth to mouth and resuscitated the cub. Since bringing the cub to the wildlife center the cub is now recovering from dehydration and starvation. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Hancock could have been fined $6,000 or even been sent to jail for a year. But Oregon State Police say that Hancock won’t be punished in any way for saving the bear. Check out some of the pics and Corey’s story below.