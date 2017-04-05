Man Dies During Doughnut Eating Challenge

A food challenge gone wrong.

A Colorado man died Sunday morning from choking during a food challenge at Voodoo Doughnuts in Denver. The challenge is that the costumer only get 80 seconds to eat a big doughnut equivalent to 1/2 dozen doughnuts. The doughnut it self weighs around .5 pounds and has a 7″ diameter and 1.625″ thickness. Voodoo Doughnuts has since suspended the challenge for all its locations following the accident. According to the Denver Medical Examiner’s Office, Travis Malouff, 42, died from “asphyxia, due to obstruction of the airway,” CBS Denver reports.