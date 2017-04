These are the kind of things dreams are made of.

A girl in Tennessee found the biggest Cheeto ever in bad that she said took up most of the space in a medium-sized bag of Cheetos. The Cheeto was made of individual Cheetos that stuck together.

MY ROOMMATE JUST PULLED THIS LONG ASS CHEETO OUT OF THIS TINY BAG. IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/UVEzrfnN6J — rue (@weedbees) March 31, 2017

The girl said she thought about saving the monstrous Cheeto, but decided to just eat it instead.

We would have probably done the same thing.