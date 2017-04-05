LHS Dog of The Week: This Is Mack!!!

Mack is downright handsome! He is a 2-3 year old, 48 lb. Australian Kelpie mix who is extremely intelligent and eager to please.

Mack would be a great running companion for someone that doesn’t take the run too seriously. He runs 3-4 miles several times a week, but he’s not especially fast and likes to take breaks. He is good on a leash, and would be happy in a home with regular walks. Mack also enjoys training sessions and quickly picks up new tricks/commands. Mack knows: Sit, Down, Shake, High Five, Paw, Paws up. He’ll learn anything for treats!