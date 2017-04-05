Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Ad Falls Flat, Released To Outrage And Backlash (Video)

April 5, 2017 8:21 AM By JT
Filed Under: backlash, commercial, Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, outrage, Pepsi, protest, Video, Viral

Whatever Pepsi was trying to do with their latest ad campaign, they may or may not have accomplished, but they are certainly generating a TON of publicity.

The ad sees Kendall Jenner apparently become an icon for protest and social reform as she ditches a photo shoot to bridge the gap between the police and protestors via the magic of a can of Pepsi.

This ad did not go over well as you can imagine.  Is Pepsi saying all of the world’s problems can be solved with a can of soda, or is the key to peace on Earth a member of the Kardashian family?

Either way, Twitter was not kind to either.

Via AOL

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live