iPhone Charger Electrocuted A Man While He Slept

So, you shouldn’t only be worried about Samsung phones, now there is proof that iPhones could also be as dangerous.

A man in Alabama sustained second- and third-degree burns to his neck and hands when his necklace touched exposed prongs on an extension cord connected to his phone charger while he slept.

According to data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the American Burn Association (ABA) states 4,700 resident fires are started annually due to extension cords.

Check out the pictures HERE