If You Use Instagram You Are A Narcissistic Attention-Seeker, Study Says

Attention all lovers of Instagram, you might not agree with this post.

According to data obtained by LendEDU, if you use Instagram you are most likely a narcissistic attention-seeker who cannot live without validation from other.

The survey found that out of all social media, Instagram is the one people use to boost their ego. And that 78 percent of millennials do, or know someone who deletes a post just because it didn’t get enough likes.

Do you do this? Do you know someone that does?

Instagram is believed to be the most narcissistic social media platform, with more votes than Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat combined!

Wow!

Check out more about this study HERE

