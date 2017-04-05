Hanson’s MmmmBop Has Been Medically Approved For CPR Use

April 5, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Hanson, playlist, CPR, beats per minute, BeeGees, mmmmBop

Move over BeeGees, there’s a new CPR song in town. In fact, there are several new songs!

If you’ve grown weary of the 70s, you can officially update your CPR playlist. Basically, you just need a song that is somewhere between 100-120 BPM (beats per minute), this is the ideal beat to bring someone back to life.

The new CPR playlist includes none other than Hanson’s “MmmmmBop,” Mariah Carey’s “Heartbreaker,” Slayer’s “Disciple,” and Three 6 Mafia’s “Tear Da Club Up Thugs.”

Finally! CPR just got a little cooler.

