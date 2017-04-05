Engineer Marries The Robot He Built After He Couldn’t Find A Human Spouse

April 5, 2017 6:02 AM By JT
Filed Under: Artificial Intelligence, China, girlfriend, Man, Marriage, Robot, Wedding, yingying

Zheng Jiajia is an expert in artificial intelligence who spends his days designing and creating robots in China’s Hangzhou, Zhejiang province.

The 31-year-old recently made waves after marrying one of these robots he designed last Friday, in what is being reported as a “simple ceremony.”  The robot, which is named “Yingying,” can identify Chinese characters and images, and can even say a few simple words.

A friend of Zheng’s said he grew tired and frustrating of failing to find a human girlfriend, so of course the next logical step is robots.  Zheng currently has plans to “upgrade” Yingying, including giving her the ability to walk and even help out with household chores.

Via SCMP

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live