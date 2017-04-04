Take A Virtual Tour Of All The Best Neighborhood Restaurants Dallas Has To Offer

From Uptown to Frisco, Deep Ellum to Farmers Branch, and everywhere in between, Dallas has a unique and diverse blend of delicious foods for peoples with all sorts of tastes.

D Magazine put together an incredible list that showcases the best of the best Dallas neighborhoods have to offer, although they were looking for a very specific type of restaurant. When they say “neighborhood” restaurants, they mean the comfortable, down the block place where everyone knows your name. Specifically, they were looking for places that may not be “the fanciest or the trendiest, but they represent where we come from and make us feel at home. Which makes us happy. And that keeps us coming back.”

For Deep Ellum, D Magazine listed St. Pete’s Dancing Marlin, AllGood Cafe, Local, and the Angry Dog. St. Pete’s is the longest running independent spot in Deep Ellum, and describe their interior decorating is much like their menu: “comfortable, with a few twists and a focus on the clientele.”

Down Greenville, they list Libertine Bar, Daddy Jack’s, Melio’s Brothers Char Bar, and Tampopo. For Lower Greenville, D Magazine advised to “trust the mainstays,” and those that have endured the hype brought about by the district’s newcomers.

For the ENTIRE virtual tour of the best neighborhood restaurants Dallas has to offer, head HERE!

Via D Magazine

