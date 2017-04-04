Suge Knight Says He Was the Real Target of Tupac Murder

By Hayden Wright

In a signed affidavit, Suge Knight’s attorney has presented a theory about Tupac Shakur’s murder. Thaddeus Culpepper prepared a document that claims Knight’s ex-wife and a former Death Row Records security chief were behind the plot, and that Suge was the intended murder target. Knight has known “for many years that Reggie Wright Jr. and his ex-wife Sharitha were behind the murder of Tupac and attempted murder of Knight,” the affidavit states.

Knight also alleges that Wright was involved in the Notorious B.I.G.’s murder.

The fresh statements are reportedly inspired by a new film about the murders. The documentary Tupac Assassination: Battle for Compton explores the theory that Sharitha and Wright were behind the plot—which was connected to an attempted coup at Death Row Records.

“Culpepper told [Director Michael] Carlin individually that not only did Knight confirm the events portrayed in [Battle for] Compton—which reveal Knight was the intended target—and Shakur as collateral damage—are true, but also goes on to allege that these 1996 events may have been the first in a history of attempts on Knight’s life,” a spokesman for the film said.

It’s not a new theory: Wright has denied any involvement in the murder through the years. In an interview with AllHipHop, the former security chief noted that several floaters of the theory had died—including LAPD detective Russell Poole.

“I believe in karma,” Wright said. “All these people are dropping dead. I keep telling people God don’t like ugly. I hope people learn a lesson from this.”