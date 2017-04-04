Steph Curry and James Corden Make a Fierce ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Team

April 4, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: carpool Karaoke, Frozen, james corden, karaoke, Moana, Movies, Music, Steph Curry, Stephen Curry, The Late Late Show

Monday night’s segment on The Late Late Show clearly demonstrated two things: there’s nothing Steph Curry can’t do and him and James Corden make an exceptional Carpool Karaoke team together. Seriously. The basketball star teamed up with James Corden singing “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana” and “Love Is an Open Door” from Frozen and it just goes to show, Curry is a showman on and off the court. We also can’t help but smile knowing Curry has probably been forced to watch Frozen about a hundred times because of his daughter. He nailed it!

