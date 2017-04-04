Spike TV Releases Trailer for Heath Ledger Doc on His Birthday

April 4, 2017 1:54 PM
Filed Under: Ang Lee, Celebrity Death, cinema, Documentary, Heath Ledger, hollywood, I Am Heath Ledger, Joker, Naomi Watts, Spike TV, Tribeca Film Festival

Spike TV has released an official trailer for I Am Heather Ledger, a feature-length documentary which will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 23rd in honor late actor who would have turned 38 this year. The trailer reveals an intimate look at the actor that not many people really knew. With snippets from the lens of his own camera, he captured his true being and his path to stardom.

The documentary also features interviews with those who were very close to Ledger including Ben Mendelssohn , Naomi Watts, Djimon Hounsou, and Emile Hirsch, as well as directors Ang Lee, Catherine Hardwicke, along with close friends and family who remember the actor.

“He wanted fame, and then when he got it, he didn’t want it,” filmmaker Matt Amato says. It’s been nine years since the actor’s death, who passed in January of 2008 due to a mixture of prescription drugs.

After the film’s premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, it will be hitting select theaters on May 3. The documentary will then air on Spike TV Wednesday, May 17 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, followed by digital and DVD releases on May 23.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live