Spike TV Releases Trailer for Heath Ledger Doc on His Birthday

Spike TV has released an official trailer for I Am Heather Ledger, a feature-length documentary which will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 23rd in honor late actor who would have turned 38 this year. The trailer reveals an intimate look at the actor that not many people really knew. With snippets from the lens of his own camera, he captured his true being and his path to stardom.

The documentary also features interviews with those who were very close to Ledger including Ben Mendelssohn , Naomi Watts, Djimon Hounsou, and Emile Hirsch, as well as directors Ang Lee, Catherine Hardwicke, along with close friends and family who remember the actor.

“He wanted fame, and then when he got it, he didn’t want it,” filmmaker Matt Amato says. It’s been nine years since the actor’s death, who passed in January of 2008 due to a mixture of prescription drugs.

After the film’s premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, it will be hitting select theaters on May 3. The documentary will then air on Spike TV Wednesday, May 17 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, followed by digital and DVD releases on May 23.