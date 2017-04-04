Rangers Fans Receive New Ballpark Attractions

It’s true, baseball season is here. With yesterday being Opening Day at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas Rangers fans are gearing up for another winning season. Luckily the 2017 season is bringing some awesome new additions to the ballpark.

Among the most talked about is the parking, this year the Rangers have teamed up with ParkHub, which visitors can pre-purchase parking online or can easily pay via card at the park.

Also new for this season is the ability to purchase game-used collectables, such as bases, balls, used jerseys, or any number of autographed items. Or maybe you just want authentic Ranger gear – shops will include new jersey styles, retro items and even Rangers shoes to complete your outfit.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Texas if there wasn’t new menu items added. The new season will bring Texas Snowballs – brisket wrapped in a powdered sugar covered funnel cake! Or perhaps a 2 feet long tamale is more your style. Either way you can expect a slew of new foods to get your mouth watering!