Only One Ticket Sold For Shia LaBeouf’s New Film In The U.K.

Shia LaBeouf’s new war thriller film Man Down had quite the surprising weekend. But not the good kind of surprise.

Apparently when the film opened this past weekend in the U.K. the total box office sales were only $8.70 US dollars.

Only one ticket was bought over the weekend for his new film. Senior media analyst at ComScore Paul Dergarabedian said, “That opening could be in the Guinness World Records or something.”

The film played in one location, Reel Cinema in Burnley. It was simultaneously released digitally on demand, making the theatrical release something of an afterthought. It launches on DVD and Blu-ray next month.

All the attention about the small grosses may have a side benefit. It could raise attention for the low-profile project.