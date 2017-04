We thought it was an April Fool’s joke but apparently it isn’t… Naya Rivera and David Spade are indeed a couple.

Well, that is a pairing we never imagined.

The 30-year-old Glee star and the 52-year-old comedian were seen getting cozy at a pool at a lavish hotel in Hawaii.

Naya Rivera and David Spade showed off some PDA in the pool and that's what we missed on Glee. https://t.co/LPGSk0yEiN pic.twitter.com/T13wAoCdOx — E! News (@enews) April 3, 2017

According to Entertainment Tonight, Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider and their families were with them.

The two just starred in a film together, so maybe that is where they hit it off.