Mets Fan Has Epic Meltdown After NJ Transmit Makes Him Miss Opening Day (Video)

This man had a completely appropriate reaction to the situation.

And believe it or not, he wasn’t the only one, just the funniest. Thousands of commuters were left stranded after a derailment at the NJ Transmit. Thankfully no one was seriously hurt in the incident, physically at least.

A bit of a delay @NJTRANSIT at Penn Station pic.twitter.com/gcE3VsxtEY — Keldy Ortiz (@KeldyOrtiz) April 3, 2017

Thousands of Mets fans were left hanging in the station after the derailment caused them to miss their trains to Citi Field for the Mets’ Opening Day game against the Braves. Cameras caught up with one gentleman who could not handle the incompetence on behalf of the NJ Transit, and he wanted his voice to be heard.

A NJ Transit spokesperson explained that it was a “slow-speed derailment” as the train, from Trenton, pulled into Track 9 at Penn Station around 9 a.m. Five people were treated for minor injuries.

Via NBC New York

