Mets Fan Has Epic Meltdown After NJ Transmit Makes Him Miss Opening Day (Video)

April 4, 2017 5:44 AM By JT
Filed Under: baseball, Funny, meltdown, new jersey transit, New York Mets, Public Transportation, sports, Video

This man had a completely appropriate reaction to the situation.

And believe it or not, he wasn’t the only one, just the funniest.  Thousands of commuters were left stranded after a derailment at the NJ Transmit.  Thankfully no one was seriously hurt in the incident, physically at least.

Thousands of Mets fans were left hanging in the station after the derailment caused them to miss their trains to Citi Field for the Mets’ Opening Day game against the Braves.  Cameras caught up with one gentleman who could not handle the incompetence on behalf of the NJ Transit, and he wanted his voice to be heard.

A NJ Transit spokesperson explained that it was a “slow-speed derailment” as the train, from Trenton, pulled into Track 9 at Penn Station around 9 a.m.  Five people were treated for minor injuries.

Via NBC New York

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live