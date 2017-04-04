Man’s Attempt To Cut Down Beloved White Rock Tree Blocked By Neighbors, Man Arrested For Criminal Mischief

Albert Santos said he received specific instruction and permission from the city to cut down a beloved tree in Dallas’ White Rock neighborhood.

The tree is a popular photo stop for neighbors and residents of the city. It’s bent at the base and spreads out low to the ground, and some claim it to be an old Indian marker, although that has been unverified. American Indians often bent trees as a sapling to mark a trail.

A man tried to cut down a beloved tree in White Rock, but neighbors weren't having it https://t.co/FIwJuLnUfp pic.twitter.com/tEh57728Tk — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) April 3, 2017

Santos was attempting to cut one of the only six known trees of its kind in the Dallas area, before he was approached by neighbors who ceased his attempts with the chainsaw. One young boy went up to the tree, touched its branches, and said his “tree was hurting.” One little girl put a band-aid on the tree in order to help it feel better.

Santos was apologetic, and wanted to make things right. He told NBC5, “I’d be willing to put something there, and spend my time and money to let them know how sorry I am. Because I just don’t go around doing that.”

Although he claimed to have permission from the city, Santos could not produce any paperwork that validated his claims. He was arrested last Thursday evening on charges of criminal mischief of more than $2,500.

Via Dallas News

