Eden Sassoon of RHOBH: “This Season Really Threw Me For A Loop”

The season finale of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is tonight so Eden Sassoon called in to talk about the show!

Q: What can we expect?

A: Probably something you wouldn’t expect. The last five minutes the real Eden (comes out) I’ve had enough.

Q: You’re very spiritual but dealing with these housewives has to take it’s toll right?

A: This season really threw me for a loop. I enter into something very open. Everyday is a new day and I’m okay with it. This really took a toll on me. Emotionally I regressed to childhood and dealing with the issues with Kyle and Kim and my sister. I went back into an emotional space that I hadn’t visited nor did I necessarily want to. I think there was a lot of healing but it was rough.

Q: Sounds like it was really tough to get through but you came out of it better?

A: I one-hundred percent came out of it stronger and not only that, the impact I had on others that would write to me and still do on a daily basis is the reason why. The people that I touch are the reason why I’m able to continue on because that’s what it’s about. Life isn’t just about me, it’s about how I can pay it forward and the lives that might just say “She has something I want” sobriety, fitness whatever it may be just like I do with others.

I loved talking with Eden. She was friendly, honest and passionate. We also discussed our shared sobriety, the incredible charity work Eden does with Beauty Gives Back and what she thinks of fellow Housewives Lisa Rinna, Eileen Davidson and Erika Jayne. But you’ll have to listen to the interview to hear that!