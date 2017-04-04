David Letterman Is “Happily Retired,” Growing Massive Santa Claus Beard (Video)

It might be impossible for someone to enjoy retirement as much as David Letterman.

TMZ caught up with the former Late Show host where he discussed, of all things, how he cut his shaving time down to “zero.” The man just doesn’t shave anymore, and it shows! He is rocking an absolute magnificent Kris Kringle beard, a perk of not appearing on television daily.

He also made it perfectly clear that he is absolutely thrilled to be nothing, and gave huge props to his successor, Stephen Colbert, who is absolutely killing it in the ratings. In fact, Jimmy Fallon’s head writer of 8 years, A.D. Miles, who helped develop the show as well, recently departed the Tonight Show staff after recently losing ratings battles with Colbert, amongst other factors.

Watch Letterman, and his amazing Santa beard, in the video below!

