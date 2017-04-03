Missing Denver Cat Found in Dallas

A construction crew in Highland Park found a cat covered in mud at the bottom of a 25 foot hole.

Turns out that cat was a very long way from home. Nearly 800 miles away from home. Harvey is an Orange Tabby from Denver Colorado and has been missing since last June. Once Dallas Animal Services arrived to get Harvey out of the hole, they cleaned him up and saw that he had a microchip. They were able to contact the owners who lived all the way in Denver Colorado. According to the Dallas News Harvey’s owner, Jackie Ewer, was shocked to learn that her pet had turned up so far from her Denver-area home. She flew to Dallas and was reunited with him on Sunday at Animal Services. “I didn’t think I’d see him again,” said Ewer, “I’m really excited to see him and I know my boys are going to be excited to see him again,” she said. No one knows how Harvey ended up so far from home.

Sounds like a movie where the animal goes on a trip and magically comes back home. Glad to hear Harvey is with his family again.