Little Girl Finds Sex Toys, Wears It Proudly Around House

These are the stories nightmares are made of for most parents.

You have a rare, but fun night of sex, only to discover the next day your little one has found your sex toy and is wearing it probably around the house for all to see. (Insert Panic and laughter here)

For a young couple, this nightmare turned into a reality, but instead of their child discovering the sex toy, their young niece did, and wore it for everyone in the family to see.

Ben Lauder said he left his cock ring on his girlfriend’s nightstand after a fun night, and the next day she sent him a text message telling him her niece had found her “fun watch” and was wearing around her house, showing it off to all family members.

“I was sat on the sofa and Macy had been talking about a new watch and kept going on about her new pink bracelet and I was like ‘What is she talking about?’ then I looked and I just couldn’t believe it,” Amy-Jade, Lauder’s girlfriend said. “I found the whole thing so funny right away but it was so awkward explaining what had happened. My mum kept asking what it was but I just told her she doesn’t want to know.”

Fortunately for Ben his in-laws found the whole thing hilarious, and he is still invited to Sunday dinners. LOL

Check out the pictures here