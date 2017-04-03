Kardashian Sisters Block Blac Chyna’s Request To Trademark Kardashian Name

Last spring, Blac Chyna, real name Angela Renée White, attempted to trademark what she thought would be her legal name after marrying Kardashian brother, Rob.

The following December, however, the Kardashian sisters filed paperwork to block Blac Chyna from securing the trademark. At the time, they said their companies would suffer “irreparable injury to their reputation and goodwill if the opposed mark is allowed to register.”

Chyna’s mom, Tokyo Toni vehemently defended her daughter in a post on Instagram, which she has since deleted the text.

Tokyo Toni wrote, “Blacchyna has my support 110% no matter what! You just can’t stop what God has plans for. Ps People need to relax it’s enough shine money Tv airtime play selfie sticks and camera footage for everyone! Sharing is caring but hold up didn’t they watch Mr. Rogers neighborhood! She grown but I am still her momma and I will go all the way in for mine.”

An insider told Us that the Kardashians wished to settle the dispute peacefully and out of court, saying “Chyna filing and using their last name takes some time and discussion. They are hoping to resolve it amicably, the girls, because they do love Chyna. The girls are just protecting their interests because that is their brand. It’s a complicated business issue.”

Blac Chyna and Rob welcomed their first child, a daughter Dream, in November, and although calling it quits in February, appear to have mended their relationship.

