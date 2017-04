Holy smokes! This is some real talent!

An engineer from California just made a sandwich to look like the ‘Fast and Furious’ actor, and we gotta say it looks incredible!

William Osman said he was challenged by a viewer in YouTube to make the sandwich.

“If Vin Diesel ever sees this, I’m sorry,” he says at one point. “This is one of the worst things I have ever done, like, in my life.”

Now the question is… would you eat it?