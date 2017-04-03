Double Check Your Flight Info! Dutch Teen Trying To Travel To Sydney, Australia Flies To Sydney, Nova Scotia

Milan Schipper did not think anything was unusual when he found a plane ticket that was about $300 cheaper than all the others.

The Dutch teenager had plans to backpack through Australia over the summer before heading to college in the fall. He first realized something was amiss when on his flight to Australia, his plane had a layover in Toronto, and the Air Canada plane was smaller than he thought. He told CBC, “The plane was really small and so I figured, would that make it to Australia?”

Well…it wouldn’t. No, instead of booking a flight for Sydney, Australia, the teen flew all the way to Sydney, Nova Scotia, CANADA! By the time he realized he wasn’t heading for the sandy beaches and enormous spiders, Schipper was already in the air, and there was nothing he could do. When he landed in the Great White North, the country was on the verge of a blizzard, and Schipper was wearing a t-shirt, sweatpants, and a thin jacket.

He found some airport employees who booked him immediately on a flight to Toronto, and then back home, where his father picked him up from the airport. Schipper said, “He felt really sorry for me, but he thought … only I could do such a thing. He also laughed an awful lot — just like everyone else.”

Via CBC

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter