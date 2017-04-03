Chimp Throws Poo At Grandma During A Visit To John Ball Zoo In Michigan

If you don’t learn another thing from here on out, for the rest of your life…know that chimps will always throw poo!

As crazy as it sounds, this is an important life lesson, especially if you ever want to visit a zoo again. To be more specific, a zoo with a somewhat open ape enclosure.

Why? Well, like this grandma, you could end up on the receiving end of this pile of poop.

While visiting the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan the customers got a little more that they bargained for. This chimp was just trying to put on a good show for the crowd, but got a little too excited and started throwing poo. Unfortunately, the poo landed right on grandma.

Oh yeah, it’s hanging off her nose! Poor grandma.