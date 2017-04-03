Amber Heards Aquaman Training looks Intense

April 3, 2017 10:28 PM
Filed Under: Amber Heard, Aquaman, Fight moves, Justice League, stunt training

Amber Heards training looks intense.

The Texas Native has been hard at work, getting ready for production to begin on Aquaman. The 30 year old actress will be playing Mera, queen of Atlantis and wife of Aquaman. Heard posted a pic on Instagram of her practicing her sword fighting skills, and over the weekend she posted a small clip of her hand to hand combat with the stunt crew and its pretty impressive. You can see a small clip of her in the new Justice League trailer that debuted last week. Check out her moves in the clip below. Hard work and practice pays off.

