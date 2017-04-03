Alabama High School Won’t Let Senior Take His Grandma To Prom, Fear Future Students Will Do It As A Joke

Eufaula High School senior Bryce Maine wanted to take his grandma to prom.

She never went to prom before, so of course, she said yes. She even went out and brought a dress for the special occasion, but unfortunately, the school is putting a halt to this special date.

Eufaula’s rules state that prom attendees must be 20-years-old or younger in order to prevent alcohol from makings its way to the prom. Steve Hawkins, principal of Eufala City Schools said in a statement, “For the 10 years I have been high school principal, we have denied requests each year from students asking to bring older dates to prom. We do not chance leaving any stone unturned when it comes to safety. Most high schools have an age limit for prom attendees.”

It doesn’t appear that any excuse will suffice the masses, however. The hashtag #LetNannyGoToProm began trending on Twitter, with many applauding Bryce for wanting to make his grandmother’s dream come true.

When many dismiss our seniors, this young person is embracing one to make her dream come true, he should be applauded. #LetNannyGoToProm — Lorrie (@sliklas87) March 30, 2017

Of course the rules exist for good reasons, but common sense exists to tell them when exceptions should be made#LetNannyGoToProm — Karla Mosqueda (@HamsterKarlie) March 31, 2017

#LetNannyGoToProm Oh, no. We can't. We'll start a trend of grandsons (and granddaughters) showing kindness towards their grandparents. — Michelle RB (@MichelleRB3) March 30, 2017

Stop being the dad from footloose and let nanny go and dance #LetNannyGoToProm @BTtoronto — Mandy Reynolds (@MandyMandyrey) March 30, 2017

Via Complex