12-Year-Old Kid Stuns TV Show Judges with KISS Cover

Meet Oliver Rytting. He loves heavy metal and is quickly becoming somewhat of a star on TV show, Sweden’s Got Talent with his cover. He stunned judges with a rendition of Kiss’s 1984 hit “Heaven’s On Fire,” delivering a performance that saw plenty of fist-clinching and an epic finale complete with devils’ horns. When asked how he got into metal Rytting responded, “I realised I liked the hard rock for a very long time ago partly because my mother listened to it. When I was three years old, I started to love hard rock. And I love this music about as much as I love my mother.” What a sweet answer!

The best part about Oliver is his generosity. He was asked what he’d do if he won the competition’s first prize (500,000 Swedish Krona, about 55,000 USD ), Oliver said most of it would be spent on “better studio space, so that I can actually continue with the music. The rest would go to one of my favourite organisations, to save the sea. I don’t remember what it’s called, I think it’s the WWF or something. I just love the sea.”