The Boss Baby Dethrones Beauty and the Beast at the Box Office this Weekend

It took a baby dressed like a business man to over come the beast.

DreamWorks pictures the Boss Baby took in an estimated 49 million at the box office this weekend, just beating out Disney’s live action remake of Beauty and the Beast which took in 47 million during its 3rd week of release. Early predictions had Beauty and the Beast still at No.1 and Boss Baby at no. 2 only taking in 30 million. While the two family friendly films battled it out, Scarlett Johanssons film Ghost in a Shell struggled to stay afloat only taking in 19 million.

Quite the shake up at the movies this weekend.