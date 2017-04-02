Couple Announces Pregnancy in a Bob Ross-Inspired Way and It’s Perfect

Beyoncé may have one of the best pregnancy announcements of 2017, but this couple is surely up there with this one. The couple posed as a scene from the Bob Ross-hosted TV series The Joy of Painting to announce the October 2017 due date. Luckily, a friend shared it to Reddit, allowing us all to witness this creative moment.

The mommy-to-be’s pregnant belly serves as a canvas while the daddy-to-be sports and a wig that mimics Ross’ infamous permed afro. This couple nailed their baby announcement!

The best part is the caption, “We don’t make mistakes, just happy little accidents,” which —paraphrases one of Ross’ soothing one-liners.