Tiger Woods Will Not Play In The 2017 Masters

April 1, 2017 12:56 PM
The four-time Master champion, Tiger Woods, announced on Friday that he will not be playing in the 2017 Masters tournament. Woods withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic in February due to back spasms, and has not played competitively since.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be competing in this year’s Masters. I did about everything I could to play, but my back rehabilitation didn’t allow me the time to get tournament ready,” said Woods in a statement on his website. “I’m especially upset because it’s a special anniversary for me that’s filled with a lot of great memories. I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since I won my first green jacket.”

Tiger said he has “no time table” for his return, but he hopes to be competing as soon as possible.

