Have you seen Mama June lately?

Bet you haven’t. Mama June has been keeping her new body a secrete for a while now and has approach the season finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot She finally showed off all her hard work on Fridays episode. Even her own kids barley recognize her. Take a look below of her shoot she did with People magazine.

Mama June shared all her secretes and details of how she went from a size 18 to a size 4 in the next issue of People magazine. Keep an eye out for it.