FBI Releases Never-Before-Seen Photos From 9/11 Attack On Pentagon

The FBI has just released new 9/11 photos of the devastated Pentagon in Washington, D.C. that the general public has never seen before.

As you can see below, they show the damage to the building after five terrorists took control of American Airlines Flight 77, and flew the aircraft straight into the Pentagon at a speed of 530 mph.

The crash took the lives of all passengers and crew on the airplane: as well as 125 civilians and military personnel on the ground.

The FBI just released a batch of never-before-seen 9/11 photos taken at the Pentagon https://t.co/6YS9pG7uez pic.twitter.com/4rnaaJ74Br — CNN (@CNN) March 31, 2017

FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos showing scorched interior, plane debris, building's gaping hole https://t.co/E7AqxM5GDi pic.twitter.com/TsY6NsM0rg — ABC News (@ABC) March 31, 2017

FBI pictures reveal fiery aftermath and appalling destruction at the Pentagon on 9/11https://t.co/XHKvhlsMFk pic.twitter.com/JSw34EZHpT — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 30, 2017

You can see even more pictures here.

Source: CBS News

