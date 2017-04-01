FBI Releases Never-Before-Seen Photos From 9/11 Attack On Pentagon

April 1, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: 911, D.C., FBI, Pentagon, Terrorism, Washington

The FBI has just released new 9/11 photos of the devastated Pentagon in Washington, D.C. that the general public has never seen before.

As you can see below, they show the damage to the building after five terrorists took control of American Airlines Flight 77, and flew the aircraft straight into the Pentagon at a speed of 530 mph.

The crash took the lives of all passengers and crew on the airplane: as well as 125 civilians and military personnel on the ground.

You can see even more pictures here.

Source: CBS News

