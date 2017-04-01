Dallas Police Dog Walks Away After falling 4 Stories

Earlier today the Dallas Morning News reported that the Dallas police department responded to a responded to a call of a theft at a building on Scyene Road and called for a K9 unit to help locate the suspect. The dog Yoll, fell 4 stories down an elevator shaft while on duty. Yoll was taken to the veterinary hospital and walked in without any help. Dallas police Maj. Max Geron posted on Twitter that Yoll was in good spirits and had sufferd a leg laceration. Yoll is on tough dog and deserves more than a treat if you ask me. Glad to hear he is okay.