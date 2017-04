That’s right! This might be the best news of year. You can now buy Girl Scout cookies without ever leaving the house. Just order them on Amazon and they’ll show up on your door step in a few days. Some of them are even prime items, and there’s even next day shipping! Needless to say people are very excited.

It's… It's true guys. In a world of darkness and despair… There's light. You can buy girl scout cookies on Amazon now. pic.twitter.com/AoiAx8fFJI — Fisk™ (@KingVeeII) March 31, 2017

It was just brought to my attention that I can buy Girl Scout Cookies on Amazon and now my life has suddenly found new meaning — Cam 🎮 (@GreenEggzAndCam) March 31, 2017