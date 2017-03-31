Victoria Beckham and James Corden Spice It up for ‘Carpool Karaoke’ in This Spoof Trailer

In a spoof trailer for 1987’s Mannequin, Victoria Beckham and James Corden teamed up to create a bizarre and hilarious “remake” of the movie. Victoria, a mannequin, tells James she’s lonely and wants to be reunited with her fellow mannequins. James has the brilliant idea to take her to Target. On the way there, the odd couple break into a Spice Girls-themed Carpool Karaoke. We can only hope this is a snippet of what’s to come in a future Carpool Karaoke episode! Please, please make this happen! Maybe with the other Spice Girls as well?

Hi-ci-ya! Hold tight!