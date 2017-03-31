Running Marathons Linked to Kidney Damage

March 31, 2017 4:54 PM
If you’ve ever thought that running 26.2 miles in a row might be bad for the body, you might be right.

A new study says that even with proper hydration, 40% of runners suffer kidney injuries after marathons!

Seems that running that long a distance disrupts your kidneys as much as going through heart surgery or spending time in the intensive care unit.

And just when I was on the verge of taking-up marathon running…

Here’s the how and why it’s damaging, to send to our running friends who secretly think we’re sloths.

