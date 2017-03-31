Mexico Tourist Board has Created a Cloud that Rains Tequila

That’s one to get people to come visit your country.

In an attempt to bring in more tourists from Europe, Ad agency LAPIZ has teamed up with the Mexico Tourist Board and have invested in a cloud that rains tequila. Unfortunately the cloud must be kept indoors and runs on humidifiers. The Mexico Tourist Board hopes that this will inspire people to come spend time in the Mexico sunlight, instead of being under all the cloudy weather in Europe. I think this will attract a lot of tourists, don’t you think? Check it out in the video below.