Cops called after guy left duct-taped to a sign in NE Houstonhttps://t.co/fyDKrHwn74 #khou #hounews pic.twitter.com/LuTmSVsnRz — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) March 30, 2017

I feel like we have all made ridiculous bets with our friends, but when it comes time to actually going through with it, we let each other off the hook. Not these guys, a little friendly bet on an NBA game left this guy hanging from a street sign wrapped in duct tape in Houston. I’m pretty sure as soon as I got cut loose the first thing I would have done was go find new friends.