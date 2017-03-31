Grandpa Secretly Raises Cat after Wife Tells him NO

I don’t think many of us would be able to get away with this.

Jimmy from Puerto Rico, took in a stray cat that would hangout by his shed. before taking the cat in he of course asked his wife first, but she said no to the idea. Jimmy’s granddaughter told The Dodo “My grandpa felt for the stray cats and would leave food in the back of the house near his tool shed, a spot where my grandma doesn’t go.” Jimmy was pretty clever keeping his feline friend hidden until he realized she was pregnant. 3 weeks after the cat had her kittens Jimmy finally broke down and told his wife about his little operation in the shed. Turns out she was okay with them staying until they’re old enough to have new homes of there own. How long could keep this kind of secrete from your significant other?