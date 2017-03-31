Did you know that NTTA has a Lawn Mower Drone?

March 31, 2017 11:09 PM
Filed Under: Drone mower, lawn mower, NTTA

You may have seen this robot while driving home.

The Dallas Observer reported that the Spider ILD02 drew a small crowd of by standers as it mowed the grass by Reverchon park on thursday. NTTA bought the mower 3 years ago and use it to mow steep roadside inclines. According to NTTA spokesman Michael Rey “It’s the only one in our fleet, it’s for a unique job, done without risking safety.” The mower can endure angles up to  45 degrees. This mower does get the job done and could replace 15 workers according to the manufacture. As useful as this robot is, it still costs less to use of man power over machine. Click HERE to see the mower in action.

