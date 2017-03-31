Beloved Dallas Sushi Restaurant Closing: But Not Before 50% Off Sushi Deals

March 31, 2017 7:38 AM By JT
Filed Under: 50% off, American Airlines Center, guidelive, Josh Babb, Kenichi, Musume, Sushi, Victory Park

Chances are you’ve snagged some sushi at Kenichi in Victory Park before a Mavericks or Stars game…or maybe even before a concert at the American Airlines Center.  Unfortunately, the 10-year-old Asian food restaurant is closing at the end of April.

It turns out co-owner Josh Babb is looking to open a new Japanese restaurant named “Musume” in the Dallas Arts District in November.

The silver lining of the sad sushi Kenichi cloud?  They’re selling everything on the food menu at 50% off!

Source: GuideLive

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live