A Man has Collected Over 15,000 Plush Toys from The Claw Machine in Just a Year

Did you ever think the claw game at the arcade was rigged?

Turns out it just takes skill and a lot of practice. Chen Zhitong is from Xiamen China and has recently discovered a new talent. It was back in July when Zhitong started playing the claw machine for the first time. Chen told local media. “I saw the machine in the entrance of a supermarket. I didn’t think much of it, it was just a way to kill time.” Chen kept coming back to the mall to play and after a month he became pretty good at it. So good, that every time he started playing he would draw a crowd and soon after he cleared an entire machine of plush toys. Once that happened, word spread of Chens talent. The claw machine owners and operators at the Xiamen mall have invited Chen out to dinner to try and convince him to stop playing their machines. Since then Chen has collected 15,000 toys from the claw game. Chens number one problem now, is that he has to many plush toys flooding his apartment. He realized that he should donate them, and so he had donated over 1,000 toys to schools for the blind and deaf. Check the video below to see how he does it.