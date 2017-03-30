Vin Diesel And The Rock Are Beefing, Actors Need To Be Kept Apart On Current Press Tour

Uh oh. Two of the world’s biggest action stars who star in one of the world’s biggest movie franchises might not get along off-screen.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel reportedly have to be kept apart from each other on Fate of the Furious’ current press tour, with beef stemming between the two from as long ago as last August. The Rock reportedly was angered at Diesel’s constant showing up to set late during their 100 degree shoots in the Atlanta heat, which led to The Rock venting online about his male costars.

An insider says the two are being kept separated from each other “as much as possible,” although Universal is downplaying any tension the two might have. A studio source said, “What happened is over, and no one expects there to be any lingering effects. When it comes time to promote the movie, this will have no bearing.”

The two are both obligated to appear at the film’s New York premiere on April 8th, so we’ll see if anyone is willing to lay the smackdown on the other.

