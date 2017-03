Hilton Head is a tony little resort island located in South Carolina, and it also played host to group date between current Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and 13 of the men trying to win her heart.

Hilton Head looked for local residents to act as extras for the filming, and plenty of them snuck in their phones and cameras and recorded some exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage.

As far as spoilers go, these were the 13 men who accompanied Rachel on the date:

(SPOILER): The 13 guys on today's date are: Jonathan, Anthony, Matt, Alex, Peter, Will, Lee, Iggy, Josiah, Bryan, Eric, Kenny, & Adam. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 29, 2017

Via Island Packet

