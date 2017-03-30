James Van Der Beek Interview Gets A Little Awkward

March 30, 2017 5:43 PM
Filed Under: Awkward, Interview, james van der beek, Talk Show, UK

James Van Der Beek was on a morning talk show in the UK recently and from the very beginning, things got a little awkward.

Co-hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby introduced the actor in a way that made it seem like he hadn’t been on TV since Dawson’s Creek, launching what went on to be a very uncomfortable live interview. “What happened to the main man himself, Mr James Van Der Beek?” Schofield asked, rhetorically. “He’s here now, and that’s what he looks like.”    This Morning displayed a photo of Van Der Beek from more than 20 years ago, and the actor looked less than pleased about it. “I have been on television the last 20 years, just to let you know,” Van Der Beek noted.

 

