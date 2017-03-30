David Bowie’s Home and Piano for Sale

By Robyn Collins

The Central Park apartment that David Bowie and Iman lived in from 1992 to 2002 has been listed for the bargain price of $6.5 million, and it comes with one of the late music legend’s Yamaha baby grand pianos. The three bedroom apartment faces the park, in the Essex House apartment block on Central Park South.

When Bowie and Iman lived in the home, they had a panic room installed, but that has now been converted back into a master bedroom, reports The Guardian. In 2002, the couple moved to SoHo.

