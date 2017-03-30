Cards Against Humanity Creator Plans To Buy All Of Congress’s Web Browser History & Publish It

March 30, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: Cards Against Humanity, Congress, net nuetrality, privacy, vote, web browser history

You’ve probably heard the words “net neutrality” being thrown around in Congress this week. Basically, it’s the concept that broadband Internet service providers should provide nondiscriminatory access to Internet content, platforms, etc., and should not manipulate the transfer of data regardless of its source or destination.

Right now, your internet privacy is under attack. The House voted to allow internet providers to sell off your online history. That means everything you’ve ever viewed on the world wide web can become public knowledge. Not only that, but you can be tracked more easily online. Plus, companies can now charge you more for privacy.

As expected, there are a lot of people unhappy about the vote, including Cards Of Humanity creator Max Temkin. Believe it or not, but Temkin does have a bit of an “ace in the pocket” if you will. He has offered to buy up Congress’s web browser history and publish it.

Things just got interesting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live